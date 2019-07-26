Yediyurappa sworn in as Karnataka CM for 4th time

July 26, 2019 19:38 IST

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister of the state for the fourth time on Friday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year old Yediyurappa at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Yediyurappa alone was sworn-in. Yediyurappa-led BJP ministry is assuming office three days after the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) government with the defeat of the motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the assembly by 99-105 votes.

In a sudden development on Friday morning, Yeddyurappa met the Governor to stake the claim and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy Friday itself, following which Vala invited him to form the government.

Before the swearing in, Yediyurappa said he would decide on members to be inducted into the ministry after consulting party president Amit Shah.

This is the fourth stint for Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister-- the last one was after the May 2018 assembly polls, when he barely lasted three days after being sworn in.

Ahead of taking oath on Friday, Yediyurappa asserted that there would be no politics of vengeance in his rule and he would take the opposition along.

In his address to BJP workers before proceeding to the Raj Bhavan, he said, "We have to show the difference in the administration. There will be no politics of vengeance and I will take the opposition along."

He said the support from the Centre would help him deliver a good administration in the state.

Flaying the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government, Yediyurappa said there was 'Tughlaq Darbar' and development had come to a grinding halt.

Speaking about the sudden turn of events on government formation on Friday, he said party president Shah called him in the morning and asked him to prepare for the oath.

Promising to give an honest administration, he underlined the role of BJP workers.

"The role of party workers is huge. Farmers, fishermen, potters, weavers, the tribal and the downtrodden communities have huge expectations from the new government.

"Without your(party workers) support, I cannot live up to theirexpectations," Yediyurappa said.

Prior to addressing the workers, the BJP leader visited the Kadu Malleswara temple right behind the BJP state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan.