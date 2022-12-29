News
Yatra likely to end in Srinagar on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary: Cong

Yatra likely to end in Srinagar on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary: Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 29, 2022 23:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a party leader said on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson said the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on September 7, is expected to enter Lakhanpur -- the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab -- on January 22.

 

"According to the tentative schedule, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, which is also the martyrdom day of the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi)," said Sharma, who is also the chairman of the Media Committee for the yatra.

He said a detailed schedule of the Yatra for J&K is being worked out in consultation with the agencies concerned, especially the security establishment.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its 108th day on December 24 and will resume on January 3 after a nine-day break.

The Yatra has so far traversed around 2,800 kms through 10 states, after it started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Meanwhile, vice president of Peoples Democratic Party Abdul Hamid Choudhary said his party will join Rahul Gandhi in his march towards a better India.

"Our party president (Mehbooba Mufti) has already given her consent to join the yatra when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir next month. We will join Gandhi in his march towards a better India," he said.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of party workers at the party headquarters here, he said, "The divisive forces, who tried to weaken J&K's pluralistic character, will soon face devastation as they have been badly exposed on all fronts."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
For BJP, Covid is where Bharat Jodo Yatra is: Rahul
Oppn leaders may not join Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP
Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir
Gambhir wants clarity on Pant and seniors
BJP protests over Modi-like Kerala carnival effigy
Mukesh Ambani sets targets for kids in succession plan
18K cops to man Delhi for safe New Year celebrations
'Something historic is happening'

Bharat Jodo Yatra is no one's Man ki Baat: Ramesh

