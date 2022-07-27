News
Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik hospitalised after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 27, 2022 16:14 IST
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike in Tihar jail in New Delhi, has been admitted to the RML hospital following a fluctuation in his blood pressure, sources said on Wednesday.

Malik has submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated, they said.

"He was admitted to RML hospital on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels," a source said.

Malik (56), the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused.

 

The separatist leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids.

The JKLF chief is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
