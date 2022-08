Parts of China face a water shortage as low water levels have dried up the riverbed of the Jialing river in Chongqing.

IMAGE: A tree trunk lies on the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze in Chongqing, August 18, 2022. All Photographs: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: The Qiansimen bridge runs over the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river.

IMAGE: A chain that holds a boat jetty lies exposed on the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river.

IMAGE: Locals stand by the central pillar of the Qiansimen bridge that stands exposed on the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river.

IMAGE: The central pillar of the Qiansimen bridge stands exposed on the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river.

IMAGE: A woman in a wedding dress walks on the dried up riverbed of the Jialing river.

