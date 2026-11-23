Assam Police have made a significant drug bust in Cachar district, seizing yaba tablets valued at Rs 2.5 crore and apprehending one individual, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Assam Police arrested one person and seized yaba tablets worth Rs 2.5 crore on Monday.

The operation took place in the Rajghat area of Cachar district.

Approximately 10,000 suspected YABA tablets were seized during the operation.

The Chief Minister's Office appreciated the police for their swift action against illicit drugs.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India due to their methamphetamine content.

Police have arrested one person and seized yaba tablets worth Rs 2.5 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a social media post, said the operation was carried out in the Rajghat area.

"Acting on specific source information, @cacharpolice conducted an operation at Rajghat, apprehending one person and seizing 10,000 suspected YABA tablets worth Rs 2.5 crore," it said.

The CMO, however, did not specify when the operation was carried out.

It added that the chief minister has appreciated the police "for the swift action and continued vigilance against illicit drugs".

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.