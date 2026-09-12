Xi's BRICS Playbook

From his first summit appearance in Durban in 2013 to the bloc's landmark expansion and renewed diplomacy in recent years, Xi Jinping's speeches and initiatives have reflected China's evolving priorities within BRICS.

Feature created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Key Points A front-row role: Xi has been at the centre of many of BRICS' biggest moments, from launching the New Development Bank to backing its historic expansion.

A consistent message: His speeches have repeatedly highlighted cooperation, development and a stronger voice for emerging economies.

A changing bloc: As BRICS evolved beyond its five founding members, Xi's diplomacy became closely tied to the group's growing global ambitions.

A Decade in BRICS

Over the past decade, BRICS has grown from a compact alliance of emerging economies into a much broader coalition, and Xi Jinping has been present through many of its defining moments.

The Turning Points

From his first summit appearance in Durban in 2013 to the bloc's landmark expansion and renewed diplomacy in recent years, his speeches and initiatives have reflected China's evolving priorities within BRICS.

From Five to Many

This illustrated timeline revisits the key milestones, memorable quotes and turning points that have shaped Xi's journey alongside the grouping's changing role on the global stage.