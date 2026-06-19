Xi Watching? Modi-Takaichi to Hold Talks In Assam

The Japanese PM's visit to Assam comes amid festering uneasiness in Tokyo about Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G20 meeting in South Africa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Key Points Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit Guwahati in July with a delegation of over 50 Japanese companies and executives.

Japan may expand support for India's strategic oil reserves and energy resilience through financial facilities and partnerships.

Key sectors for cooperation include semiconductors, renewable energy, automobiles and broader supply chain integration.

In a visit with immense strategic significance, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to be in Guwahati along with a delegation comprising executives from 50 Japanese companies in early July.

According to sources in the Assam government and at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese PM will hold delegation level talks in Assam's capital, possibly on July 1.

The two sides are likely to sign investment and supply chain deals, and also discuss Tokyo's financial assistance to India for setting up strategic oil reserves.

Semiconductors, renewable energy and automobiles are some other sectors where Japanese and Indian companies could sign agreements.

During Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to New Delhi for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in May, Japanese officials expressed Tokyo's keenness to help strengthen India's energy resilience.

This could involve augmenting India's strategic reserves through Japan's Partnership On Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR Asia) and the $2 billion Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility.

Japanese media reported on Thursday that Takaichi will lead a high-powered delegation of executives from over 50 Japanese companies and organisations, including automobile giant Suzuki Motor's President Toshihiro Suzuki.

Although then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visited Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, in December 2015, Takaichi's visit to Assam and delegation-level talks with Modi is a rare instance where the venue for such a high profile bilateral summit is not New Delhi, but the capital of one of the country's northeastern states.

The Japanese PM's visit to Assam comes amid festering uneasiness in Tokyo about Beijing's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Assam Emerges as Investment Hub

In May, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power in Assam with the BJP tally crossing the simple majority mark on its own for the first time in the state.

Assam's Morigaon district is where India's first indigenous semiconductor facility is located, and led by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test.

The summit in Assam aligns with then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's strategic plan, which he discussed in a 2023 speech at New Delhi's Indian Council for World Affairs.

Kishida advocated building an industrial value chain connecting India's northeast, Bay of Bengal, and the Indo-Pacific.

'Northeast India, which is surrounded by land, still has unexploited economic potential. Viewing Bangladesh and other areas to the south as a single economic zone, we will promote the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India industrial value chain concept in cooperation with India and Bangladesh to foster the growth of the entire region,' Kishida said.

During Modi's visit to Japan in August 2025, Japan committed to invest 10 trillion yen in private investments in India over ten years.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff