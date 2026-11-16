Xi, Trump, Putin to make history with first-ever trilateral summit

The upcoming trilateral summit between China, the US, and Russia in Shenzhen is poised to be a pivotal moment for global stability, addressing critical issues like nuclear arms control and artificial intelligence amidst complex international relations.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping (left), Russian President Vladimir Putin (centre) and US President Donald Trump (right). Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points China announced a "ground-breaking" trilateral meeting between its President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 in Shenzhen.

The summit, held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, marks the first-ever face-to-face meeting of the three heads of state.

Discussions are expected to cover global issues including nuclear arms reduction, artificial intelligence, and strategic stability, with concerns over the New START treaty's expiry.

Beijing has expressed little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its smaller arsenal, and the war in Ukraine will not be discussed.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's attendance at the APEC summit will also draw attention due to recent tensions with China over Taiwan.

China on Monday described the first-ever trilateral meeting between the presidents of China, the US and Russia, scheduled to be held on November 19 in Shenzhen, as an event of "ground-breaking significance".

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Historic Trilateral Discussions Planned

"This will be the first ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a media briefing in Beijing on the trilateral summit.

"The three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations. The summit is of ground-breaking significance," Mao said.

China, Russia, and the US are founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of the Security Council. In history, the three countries fought side by side to win the World Anti-Fascist War, she said.

"Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder important responsibilities to work together in addressing global challenges and promoting world peace and stability," she said, adding that it is in the interest of the three countries to strengthen communication, manage differences and maintain stable relations.

"This is also the expectation of the international community and is conducive to global stability," she said.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held on November 18-19, in Shenzhen, with leaders of the 21-member grouping attending.

The meeting would mark the first time the presidents of the three powerful countries have held a trilateral summit.

Addressing Global Challenges and Arms Control

Discussions at the meeting are expected to focus on a range of global issues, including conflicts, artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.

The proposed discussion on nuclear weapons comes amid concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

The last remaining major bilateral nuclear arms control agreement between the two countries, the New START treaty imposed legally binding limits on their strategic nuclear arsenals. Its expiry has left the world's two largest nuclear powers without such binding limits.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales told the media last week.

Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its far smaller arsenal than those of Washington and Moscow, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not subscribe to a model of great power co-governance in global affairs.

The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported that the discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals as part of a broader global governance agenda.

The three countries had engaged in weeks of discussions to finalise the agenda and protocol for the talks, the report said.

Other Key Agendas and Regional Tensions

Iran is another potential subject of discussion at the trilateral meeting. China is Iran's largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of its crude oil, giving Beijing a significant economic stake in the conflict involving Tehran.

A senior US official said the war in Ukraine would not figure in the trilateral discussions, as Washington was pursuing a separate negotiating track with Moscow on the conflict.

Russia has shown reluctance to discuss its war in Ukraine, the newspaper reported on Monday.

Besides the trilateral, the participation of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the APEC summit was expected to attract considerable attention as this is the first time she is visiting China after her comments in November last year that a Chinese attack on Taiwan, could prompt a response by the Japanese Self-Defence Forces in support of the US, triggering strong protests from the US.

China claims the self-ruled Taiwan as part of its mainland.

Since her remarks, China unleashed a torrent of criticism against her leading a sharp deterioration of relations between the two neighbours.

Besides lodging diplomatic complaints, followed up with a number of countermeasures including suspension of imports of fish and asking its millions of tourists not to travel to Japan, China has imposed export restrictions on rare earths used to manufacture various high-tech defence equipment.

China is so far silent about any likelihood of meeting between Takaichi and Xi on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, in October 2025, a week before she made the remarks on Taiwan.