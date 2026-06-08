Xi Jinping lands in North Korea to deepen ties, Kim receives him at airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Pyongyang for his first official visit in seven years to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to reaffirm their enduring friendship and strengthen bilateral relations amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.

IMAGE: A file photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a two-day state visit to North Korea, his first in seven years, to strengthen bilateral ties with leader Kim Jong-un.

The visit aims to reaffirm the long-standing friendship and promote further development of relations, with both leaders pledging to steer relations from a strategic perspective.

Xi's visit comes amidst North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia and China's concerns over Japan's 'new militarism' policy.

North Korea, through Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has dismissed US allegations of denuclearisation agreements, stating its nuclear power status is 'absolutely irreversible'.

Both nations plan to deepen strategic communication, oppose hegemonism, and promote a multipolar world order, marking the 65th anniversary of their Treaty of Friendship.

China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on June 8, to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Chinese Xinhua News Agency reported, adding that the two leaders will reaffirm the long-standing friendship between the two neighbouring countries, pledging further development of bilateral relations.

Xi's visit comes amidst Pyongyang's deepening military ties with Moscow. North Korea and Russia had signed a mutual defence pact during Putin's visit to Pyongyang in 2024.

The Chinese president's visit to North Korea also comes in the wake of a visit of US President Donald Trump to Beijing followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Chinese capital city.

It also comes amidst China's assertions that Japan is pursuing a "new militarism" policy, a claim that Tokyo has dismissed.

High-Level Welcome and Reciprocal Diplomacy

North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, who is the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and the president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport, as per a report by Xinhua.

After walking down the airstairs, Xi and Kim shook hands. Xi Jinping is on a two-day-long state visit at the invitation Kim Jong-un.

The visit is seen as a reciprocal visit to that of Kim, who was in Beijing in September 2025 to attend the military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present at that event.

Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, director of the general office of the Communist Party's central committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are accompanying Xi and his wife on the North Korea visit.

Strategic Communication and Global Initiatives

Ahead of his meeting with North Korean leaders, in a signed article published on Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea, Xi stated that currently, relations between China and North Korea stand at a new historical starting point, facing new development opportunities and shouldering new missions of the times.

Xi, who is the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that "China stands ready to work with the DPRK to steer bilateral relations from a strategic perspective, keep China-DPRK relations abreast of the times, and achieve greater development of the relationship."

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name of North Korea.

"The two sides should deepen strategic communication and firmly steer China-DPRK relations in the right direction," Xi wrote.

65th anniversary of China-North Korea treaty

This year also marks the 65th anniversary of the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Xi, in his article, said that the occassion should be an "opportunity to strengthen exchanges at all levels and across party, government and military institutions, implement the important consensus reached by the two sides, and add fresh impetus to the development of bilateral relations."

The two sides should strengthen strategic communication and coordination, and jointly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, Xi said, adding that the two sides should oppose hegemonism and power politics, and reject any scheme or action aimed at reviving militarism and undermining regional security and stability, Xinhua reported.

The two countries should jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolarisation of the world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, implement the four major global initiatives put forward by China, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

North Korea's Stance on Denuclearisation

On June 7, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in a press statement issued by KCNA cited by Yonhap, said that North Korea is not planning to discuss its status as a nuclear power as it considers that to be "absolutely irreversible."

Kim Yo Jong dismissed allegations by US officials that goal of North Korea's de-nuclearisation was agreed upon at the Chinese-US summit last month as "baseless falsehood" and a "complete fabrication" as she said she possesses "the most accurate information about the issue."

Last month, as per news reports in Yonhap, North Korea said it had conducted trials of advanced missile systems -- a new multi-purpose missile launching system and a multiple tactical cruise missile weapon system.