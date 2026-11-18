The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen became a focal point for global diplomacy as US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened for an unprecedented trilateral meeting to address pressing international challenges.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photograph: Reuters/File Photo/ANI Photo

Key Points US President Donald Trump received a rare personal welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Shenzhen for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Wednesday.

Trump, Xi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an unprecedented trilateral meeting on Thursday to discuss global issues like the Ukraine conflict, the Iran war, artificial intelligence, and nuclear arms reduction.

The trilateral meeting offered significant political gains for all three leaders: a diplomatic spectacle for Trump after midterm setbacks, a boost for Xi's power, and a credible platform for Putin amidst international isolation.

Prior to the trilateral talks, Xi and Putin held their fourth meeting this year, with Xi describing China-Russia relations as 'unshakable as mountain' and advocating for a multipolar world.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also attended the APEC forum, having a brief, tense interaction with Xi amidst heightened bilateral tensions over her remarks on Taiwan.

US President Donald Trump arrived in China's high-tech city of Shenzhen to a grand welcome on Wednesday, with President Xi Jinping receiving him at the airport with a hug, a rare display of physical affection by the top Chinese leader.

In a reciprocal gesture to Trump's airport reception for him during his September visit to Washington, Xi personally welcomed the US president on the tarmac, marking the first such welcome by a Chinese leader since the founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong, greeted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev nearly seven decades ago.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen from Manila to take part in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which began on Wednesday, and an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

In sharp contrast to Trump's high-profile reception, Putin was received earlier by Xi's close associate and powerful Standing Committee member of the ruling Communist Party, Cai Qi, which Chinese officials said was also a rare gesture as the senior-most party leaders don't receive state guests at the airport.

Xi and Trump spent about 20 minutes exchanging pleasantries and watching the formations of Chinese J-10C fighter jets to welcome the US leader.

Xi recalled his State Visit to the US in September, when the US Presidential couple came to the airport in person and hosted a grand welcome ceremony, noting that China is a nation with a tradition of courtesy that values reciprocating goodwill.

Welcoming Trump for visiting China again, Xi said he looks forward to conducting in-depth exchanges with the US president on major issues concerning bilateral relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape to advance a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump thanked Xi for greeting him in person at the airport and for the special arrangements by the Chinese side. He said it is a great pleasure to visit China again, calling China a great country and Xi a great leader.

Trump said that every meeting with Xi had been very pleasant, and he believes that the visit will further advance bilateral relations and achieve complete success.

Historic Trilateral Talks Unfold

Besides attending the gala dinner for the leaders of the 21st APEC summit on Wednesday, Trump, Xi and Putin will hold the trilateral meeting on Thursday, the first-ever by leaders of the three countries, to discuss a host of issues, including the Ukraine conflict, the Iran war as well as artificial intelligence and nuclear arms reduction.

Trump, Xi and Putin were seen having light-hearted banter at the dinner.

Work on the text of a statement to follow the trilateral meeting is proceeding intensively, Kremlin senior adviser Yuri Ushakov said, according to Russia's official TASS news agency.

Ushakov said the three leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, taking into account the global conflicts. He also said they will discuss how major powers can build relationships and improve the global situation.

TASS also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin has been invited to the G20 Summit in Miami next month, and the topic may be raised in his conversation with Trump at the APEC meeting.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media that the three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations.

The summit is of groundbreaking significance, Mao said. However, observers said that any concrete outcome from the first such trilateral meeting may be more symbolic.

The White House recently said that Trump will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons amid concerns over the future of global arms control following the expiry of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February.

Beijing has shown little enthusiasm for trilateral nuclear arms control, citing its far smaller arsenal than those of Washington and Moscow, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not subscribe to a model of great power co-governance in global affairs.

The discussions could also explore possible commitments on regulating the use of artificial intelligence in nuclear arsenals as part of a broader global governance agenda.

The three countries had engaged in weeks of discussions to finalise the agenda and protocol for the talks according to the media reports here. However, politically, the meeting was seen as a major gain for the three leaders.

Political Gains For Global Leaders

For Trump, the elaborate pomp and pageantry offered a grand diplomatic spectacle following a major setback in the midterm elections, in which his Republican Party suffered heavy losses to the Democrats in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

For Xi, who is regarded as leader for life, it was a massive boost for his power and influence at home and abroad as he headed for a fourth five-year term in next year's once-in-a-five-year CPC congress.

For Putin, who suffered relative international isolation after he launched the Ukraine war, the trilateral meeting offered a most credible platform sharing table with Xi and Trump.

Speculation is also rife that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will visit Shenzhen to meet Trump.

China-Russia Strategic Alignment

Earlier, "old friends" Xi and Putin met in Shenzhen, their fourth meeting this year as the two leaders continue to coordinate their strategic positions opposing what they term US unilateral policies.

Xi described the China-Russia relations as 'unshakable as mountain' at their meeting, Russia's Tass news agency reported.

Xi told Putin that China and Russia must "firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers" and "lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations".

He said the two countries should deepen all-round cooperation, describing their relationship as a model of "equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation" that has brought "greater stability and certainty to a turbulent world", the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Sino-Japanese Tensions At APEC

In yet another first, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday to attend the APEC forum summit, amid heightened bilateral tensions over her remarks on a Taiwan emergency.

Takaichi, who flew from Manila after participating in meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, shook hands with Xi – their first in-person interaction since her remarks on Taiwan last year soured ties dramatically.

She said a few words to the Chinese leader, but Xi only smiled.

Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan also appears to say nothing to Takaichi beyond a greeting. After posing for a photograph, Xi and Takaichi exchanged nods as she walked away.

She may seek opportunities for informal brief conversation with Xi during her two-day stay in the southern Chinese city, having said she is "open" to dialogue with the Chinese side, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Sino-Japanese ties have sharply deteriorated after Takaichi said in parliament in November last year that a Chinese attack on Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own, could lead Japan's Self-Defence Forces to support US forces.

Takaichi's remarks infuriated China and prompted it to take a series of political and economic retaliatory measures against Japan, including export restrictions on rare earths used in a wide range of high-tech products.

Several other APEC leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, are attending the APEC summit.

The 21 APEC members included Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.