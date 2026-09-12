Xi arrives in Delhi for BRICS summit, talks with Modi at 6 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address crucial aspects of India-China relations, including trade, investment, and persistent border tensions.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in New Delhi, September 12, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Xi for bilateral talks focused on boosting trade and investment ties and reviewing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The visit aims to normalise relations that were strained by the eastern Ladakh military standoff and concerns over Chinese military posturing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both nations have implemented confidence-building measures over the past year to repair ties, following high-level exchanges.

Xi is accompanied by a high-level delegation of government officials and top business leaders, indicating a focus on economic and strategic discussions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the national capital on Saturday, September 12, 2026, for a two-day trip to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years -- a step that is expected to boost the overall trajectory of bilateral relations.

High-Level Bilateral Discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host President Xi for bilateral talks on Saturday evening.

The Chinese leader was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister Jitin Prasada, as cultural artistes performed traditional dances to welcome Xi.

People familiar with the matter said the visit presents a key opportunity to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh military standoff.

Addressing Lingering Tensions

Xi's visit to India comes on the heels of several high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, even as concerns linger over aggressive Chinese military posturing along the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

The Chinese leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising government officials and top business leaders.

Both sides have rolled out a series of confidence-building measures over the past year to repair ties frayed by the more than four-and-a-half-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

SEE: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in New Delhi.

Future of India-China Relations

In their talks, Modi and Xi are expected to review the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and explore further ways to normalise bilateral relations, including through expanded trade and investment ties, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting is slated to take place at 6 pm.

Modi and Xi held wide-ranging talks on August 31 last year on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

NSA Doval held Special Representative (SR) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang late last month that focused on delimitation of the frontier and sustaining work on trans-boundary cooperation as well as maintaining peace along the LAC.

Both Doval and Wang are the designated SRs for the boundary talks mechanism, which was established in 2003 to comprehensively address the dispute over the India-China border spanning 3,488 km.