Xi by his side, Modi warns against 'weaponisation of tech'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BRICS nations to unite against escalating geopolitical tensions and the weaponisation of technology, advocating for inclusive growth and enhanced resilience across the Global South.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on day two of the BRICS Summit, as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders listen, in New Delhi, September 13, 2026. Photograph: Ministry of External Affairs/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Modi urged BRICS nations to unite and address escalating geopolitical tensions impacting global lives.

Modi expressed serious concerns regarding the 'weaponisation of technology and critical minerals', warning of hindrances to shared progress.

India's BRICS presidency focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, leading to initiatives like an early warning system for infectious diseases.

The Prime Minister emphasised BRICS' crucial role in driving inclusive growth and addressing challenges faced by the Global South.

New frameworks like the BRICS logistic supply chain cooperation and an incubator network aim to enhance resilience and foster innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that increasing geopolitical tensions are adversely impacting ordinary lives globally, emphasising that BRICS must unite to address these challenges and drive inclusive growth, particularly across the Global South.

In an address at the BRICS summit, the prime minister also flagged serious concerns over the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals", saying it could hinder shared progress and prosperity. Modi made the remarks in presence of top leaders of the grouping, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

India's Focus On Resilience And Innovation

"Under India's presidency, we have focused our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win situation," the prime minister said.

Modi also touched upon rising geopolitical tensions and their impact on the lives of common people across the world. The world is witnessing increasing tensions and they having a significant negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region," Modi said.

"Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally essential to identify challenges in a timely manner, remain prepared for them and take immediate action," he said.

Strengthening Global South Cooperation

"With this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases," he said. Modi said guidelines for an early warning data integration mechanism have also been formulated.

The BRICS logistic supply chain cooperation framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient, he said. Under the framework of innovation, the BRICS incubator network will connect our startups and incubators, he said.

The prime minister said the BRICS must work together to address challenges facing the Global South. The Global South's confidence in BRICS has increased, he said.