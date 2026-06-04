HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why Were Hardoi Jal Nigam Records Being Burnt?

Why Were Hardoi Jal Nigam Records Being Burnt?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 22:38 IST

x

Authorities in Hardoi have registered a case against six individuals, including a senior engineer, after crucial government records were discovered being burnt at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) central store, sparking an investigation into alleged destruction of public property and criminal conspiracy.

Key Points

  • Government records were found being burnt at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) central store in Hardoi.
  • Six individuals, including an executive engineer and assistant engineer, have been booked in connection with the incident.
  • The accused face charges for destruction of government records, damage to public property, and criminal conspiracy.
  • The discovery was made during an inspection, and the watchman reportedly fled the scene.

A case has been registered against six persons, including an executive engineer, after officials found government records being burnt at the central store of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) in Hardoi district, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the matter came to light during an inspection at the Jal Nigam's central store on Jail Road in the Kotwali City area on Wednesday morning. During the inspection, officials reportedly found that a large volume of government documents were being burnt inside the locked warehouse.

 

Investigation Into Records Destruction

The watchman, Mewa Ram, who opened the lock, fled the spot soon after, police said. During the operation, police detained two private individuals, Rituraj Tripathi and Vipin Mishra, for questioning.

Based on a complaint lodged by the area revenue official, Viresh Kumar, an FIR was registered at Kotwali City against executive engineer (XEN) Navneet Singh, assistant engineer Amit Kumar Singh, Mewa Ram, caretaker Salik Ram, along with Tripathi and Mishra.

The six men have been booked under provisions relating to destruction of government records, damage to public property and criminal conspiracy. Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said police received information at 8 am on Wednesday that important documents were being burnt at the Jal Nigam's central store, adding that the FIR was registered on the complaint of Lekhpal Viresh Kumar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP: Boys suspected of theft forced to drink urine
UP: Boys suspected of theft forced to drink urine
UP Authorities Demolish Shops of Accused in HPCL Official Murder Case
UP Authorities Demolish Shops of Accused in HPCL Official Murder Case
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, arrested
Four Arrested for Dumping Food Waste Near UP Ashram Temple
Four Arrested for Dumping Food Waste Near UP Ashram Temple
Shops of Accused in HPCL Officials' Murder Demolished in UP
Shops of Accused in HPCL Officials' Murder Demolished in UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed's Kidney Bean Dress Breaks the Internet!1:04

Urfi Javed's Kidney Bean Dress Breaks the Internet!

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case0:30

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO