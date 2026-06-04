Why Were Hardoi Jal Nigam Records Being Burnt?

Authorities in Hardoi have registered a case against six individuals, including a senior engineer, after crucial government records were discovered being burnt at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) central store, sparking an investigation into alleged destruction of public property and criminal conspiracy.

Key Points Government records were found being burnt at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) central store in Hardoi.

Six individuals, including an executive engineer and assistant engineer, have been booked in connection with the incident.

The accused face charges for destruction of government records, damage to public property, and criminal conspiracy.

The discovery was made during an inspection, and the watchman reportedly fled the scene.

A case has been registered against six persons, including an executive engineer, after officials found government records being burnt at the central store of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) in Hardoi district, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the matter came to light during an inspection at the Jal Nigam's central store on Jail Road in the Kotwali City area on Wednesday morning. During the inspection, officials reportedly found that a large volume of government documents were being burnt inside the locked warehouse.

Investigation Into Records Destruction

The watchman, Mewa Ram, who opened the lock, fled the spot soon after, police said. During the operation, police detained two private individuals, Rituraj Tripathi and Vipin Mishra, for questioning.

Based on a complaint lodged by the area revenue official, Viresh Kumar, an FIR was registered at Kotwali City against executive engineer (XEN) Navneet Singh, assistant engineer Amit Kumar Singh, Mewa Ram, caretaker Salik Ram, along with Tripathi and Mishra.

The six men have been booked under provisions relating to destruction of government records, damage to public property and criminal conspiracy. Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said police received information at 8 am on Wednesday that important documents were being burnt at the Jal Nigam's central store, adding that the FIR was registered on the complaint of Lekhpal Viresh Kumar.