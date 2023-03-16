Writer, historian Patrick French dies after battle with cancer

British writer, historian and academician Patrick French died in London after battling cancer for four years on Thursday, his family said.

French, best known for his biography of VS Naipaul, The World Is What It Is, and India: A Portrait, died at 8 am (London time), his wife Meru Gokhale said.

"At 8.10 am this morning my beloved husband Patrick French passed away in London after a brave battle with cancer. He was an exceptional father, friend, husband, teacher and mentor to many. His kindness and love will stay with us forever. He went in peace, without suffering," Gokhale, former publisher at the Penguin Press Group, said.

Author William Dalrymple tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about the death of Patrick French, who I have loved and admired since we were both thirteen, and who was the Best Man at my wedding. He was funny & clever & charming, always full of enthusiasm & energy. He was also the greatest biographer of our generation," Dalrymple said.

Historian and writer Ramachandra Guha expressed his condolences on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Patrick French. He was a wonderful writer, whose books on Francis Younghusband and VS Naipaul are classics of modern biographical writing. He was also a very fine human being, unfailingly generous to friends and strangers alike."

Patrick French is a British writer, historian and academician. He was educated at the University of Edinburgh where he studied English and American literature, and received a PhD in South Asian Studies. He was appointed as the inaugural Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Ahmedabad University in July 2017.