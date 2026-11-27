Indore police have arrested a wrestling coach under the POCSO Act after a 14-year-old boy reported sexual assault at an 'akhada', highlighting ongoing efforts to protect minors.

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Key Points A wrestling coach has been arrested in Indore following a complaint of sexual assault.

The complaint was filed by a 14-year-old boy learning wrestling at an 'akhada'.

Police registered a case against the coach under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on Friday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have arrested a coach following a complaint of sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy at an 'akhada' (wrestlers' gymnasium) here, officials said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told reporters that a boy learning wrestling at an akhada in the city had recently complained that a coach had allegedly committed an act against him that falls under the POCSO Act.

He said that a case was registered against the wrestling coach under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant legal provisions based on the complaint.

The senior police official said that the accused had been arrested and the investigation was ongoing.