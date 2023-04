Prime Minister Narendra D Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport on Saturday, April 8.

The new integrated terminal building has an area of 220,972 square metres and is set to manage the growing air traffic in Chennai. It has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crore (Rs 12.60 billion).

IMAGE: A view of the new building at Chennai airport, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com