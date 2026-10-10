'Worse than Emergency, we are living under dictatorship'

Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticised the Centre's security measures against the CJP protest in central Delhi, likening the situation to an Emergency and accusing Prime Minister Modi of dictatorial actions.

IMAGE: A protester gestures while being detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condemned the Centre's security clampdown in central Delhi against the CJP protest, labelling it "worse than Emergency".

Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting out of fear and protecting alleged "vote chori" by suppressing democracy.

He demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over accusations of "vote theft".

The AAP alleged that Delhi Police fortified Kejriwal's residence before the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

Kejriwal stated on Friday that he and his family will attend the protest and urged youngsters to participate.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed the Centre over the "worse than Emergency" security clampdown in central Delhi to thwart the CJP protest and the detention of the outfit's top leadership.

By arresting "cockroaches" on their flight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed he is scared, he said.

Kejriwal Alleges Dictatorship

"This is worse than the Emergency. It's official! We are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear," Kejriwal said on X.

"PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi," he added.

The AAP has alleged that Delhi Police turned Kejriwal's residence into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

On Friday, Kejriwal said he and his family will attend the protest and urged youngsters to join the demonstration for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote theft".