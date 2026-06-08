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World's Highest Road Tunnel Takes Shape

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 16:24 IST

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The 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, and its final breakthrough will be a historic milestone in India's infrastructure history.

Located in the Zojila region between Baltal (Sonamarg) and Meenamarg (Drass and Kargil) in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the project is being executed to provide all‑weather connectivity across one of India's most challenging Himalayan corridors, which remains cut off for long periods every year due to heavy snowfall, avalanches, and extreme weather conditions.

Positioned at an elevation of about 11,578 feet above sea level, the tunnel represents one of the most significant engineering achievements in India's mountain infrastructure sector.

The engineering feat is set to improve all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

Zojila Tunnel project

IMAGE: A view of the 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude. Photograph: MEIL/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • The 13.153-kilometre Zojila Tunnel aims to provide year-round road connectivity through the challenging Himalayan terrain.
  • Once operational, the project will significantly reduce travel disruptions caused by heavy snowfall and adverse weather.
  • The tunnel is designed as the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude.

Engineering Through the Himalayas

Tunnel construction progress

IMAGE: Construction work advances inside the strategically significant Zojila Tunnel project. Photograph: MEIL/ANI Photo

Linking Kashmir and Ladakh

Inside Zojila Tunnel

IMAGE: The tunnel is expected to enhance transportation and improve accessibility across the region. Photograph: MEIL/ANI Photo

Strategic Connectivity Project

World's highest road tunnel

IMAGE: A section of the ambitious infrastructure project designed to ensure seamless movement throughout the year. Photograph: MEIL/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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