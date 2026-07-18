'World is watching': Oppn slams govt over action against Wangchuk

Opposition parties have vehemently criticised the Delhi Police's intervention at Jantar Mantar, which resulted in activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation during his hunger strike against alleged NEET examination irregularities, sparking a nationwide debate on democratic rights and protest suppression.

IMAGE: West Bengal Pradesh Congress workers stage a protest over the removal of Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar protest site in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Shiv Sena-UBT, and the AAP, condemned the police action, calling it a 'blot' on democracy and criticising the government's handling of peaceful protests.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the incident was 'yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution,' accusing the government of branding dissenters as 'anti-national'.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with Wangchuk instead of using force and called for reforms in the education and examination system.

Wangchuk's hunger strike was in support of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and related student deaths.

The Opposition on Saturday criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar, following which activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital, describing it as a "blot" on the country's democracy and the Constitution.

Congress Condemns Police Crackdown

Attacking the BJP, the Congress party also said it was a shame that the world's largest democracy was being "ruled" by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Be it Professor G.D. Agarwal, who sat on a fast-unto-death for 111 days to save Mother Ganga, or the Olympic wrestlers from Haryana; Be it our 750 farmers who feed the nation, Dalits and Adivasis, or the 25 youths and their families who fell victim to exam paper leaks; this authoritarian government has spared no one."

In their eyes, anyone who raises their voice is branded "anti-national" or a "parasite", Kharge said, slamming the BJP-led government. "What transpired at Jantar Mantar today is yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution," the Congress chief said.

The "Chhatron ki Goonj (voice of the students)" has begun to resonate from Kota and Dehradun, and it will certainly reach the very doorstep of Delhi, he said.

Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the Constitution guarantees the right to dissent, but the home ministry appears determined to deny it.

"The Delhi Police reports directly to the home ministry, the very ministry that appointed a new police commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty," Khera said.

"From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution, he alleged.

"Today's actions lay bare this government's mindset: peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed," Khera said.

"It is a shame that the world's largest democracy is being 'ruled' by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world," he said.

Other Opposition Voices Join Criticism

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site in Delhi, saying that the world is watching democracy being broken by force in the country, where even peaceful protests are no longer tolerated.

Thackeray, in a post on X, said, "What a shame! The world watches democracy in India being broken by force, shamelessly."

"Even peaceful protests for students against an incompetent minister are not tolerated anymore," he wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party too criticised the shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital by Delhi Police, with party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Centre should have engaged in dialogue with him instead of using force.

The party also appealed to students and youths to continue supporting Wangchuk's agitation and demanded that the Centre address the concerns being raised over the country's education and examination system instead of suppressing the protest.

"Such arrogance is not right. Instead of forcibly lifting him, the Central government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk," Kejriwal said in a post on microblogging site X.

He further said that instead of "crushing" the movement, the government should reform the country's education and examination system. Former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia also attacked the Centre over the police action.

"So, this is the solution given for paper leaks: Beat up whoever raises their voice against paper leaks and don't let them raise their voice at all. This is not politics, it is cowardice," Sisodia said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite fast for 21 days, was forcibly shifted to a hospital instead of his demands being addressed. No representative of the Centre had spoken to the activist during his fast, he said, alleging that police used force on protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar.

Police Justify Action, Protesters Allege Crackdown

Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it added.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying they should peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest. Soon after the police action, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that the protesters were subjected to a police crackdown.

"I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in a post on X.

Dipke said he had gone to a friend's house to freshen up and alleged he was beaten by police and detained for some time. He called for protests across the country against the police action. In a post on X, CJP shared a video of Wangchuk being removed from the protest site in a white sheet.

"A frail old man, after 20 days of a hunger strike, was picked up, wrapped in white sheets and taken away by Delhi Police. This is a national shame," the CJP said.

Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy. Their health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then. The Congress had already urged Wangchuk to end his hunger fast and said they were concerned about his health.