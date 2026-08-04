World Bank: AI Offers Lifeline For Developing Economies

The World Bank's latest report, "World Development Report 2026," reveals how artificial intelligence offers a crucial lifeline for developing economies to accelerate progress in vital sectors like healthcare, education, and public services.

Key Points World Bank urges developing nations to adopt low-cost AI tools for rapid progress.

AI can transform medical care, education, and judicial services in developing economies.

The "World Development Report 2026" highlights AI's potential to achieve decades of development in a short time.

Jobs in high-income countries face higher automation risk from AI compared to developing nations.

AI's primary benefit for developing countries is amplifying human productivity, not replacing workers.

The World Bank on Tuesday urged developing countries to embrace artificial intelligence and adapt small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions to bring better medical care, education, and judicial services to millions.

In the "World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence", released on Tuesday, the World Bank said AI could allow developing countries to do in a decade what might otherwise take a century provided that governments act swiftly to close the gaps in power, connectivity, skills, and institutional quality that threaten to leave them behind.

AI: A Lifeline For Developing Economies

"AI has thrown developing economies a lifeline, and they should seize it," said Indermit Gill, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group. Gill said by adapting small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions, they can bring better medical care, education, judicial services and agricultural extension within reach of millions.

"But they must hurry: AI is spreading faster and is more context-specific than earlier general-purpose technologies like electricity and the internet. World Development Report 2026 shows how developing countries are responding - and succeeding," he said.

Impact On Jobs And Productivity

The report finds that jobs in high-income countries are more than three times as likely to be at risk of automation by generative AI than those in low and middle-income countries, where 4.5 per cent of existing jobs are at risk, compared with 14.2 per cent in high-income countries. At the same time, 16.2 per cent of jobs in developing economies could see productivity meaningfully boosted by AI - close to the 18.7 per cent expected in high-income countries. The greatest promise for developing countries lies not in replacing workers, but in amplifying what they can do.

The report is the first comprehensive assessment of AI's implications for developing countries, revealing how businesses and governments in these countries have begun to use AI. It finds that AI is already helping people, businesses, and governments solve problems, analyse information, improve forecasts, and deliver services at a larger scale. The report suggests that governments could use AI to improve tax collection, social programmes, disaster response, health care, and education.

"Developing economies today are in the midst of their weakest average growth performance in three decades. AI could significantly boost that performance before the end of the 2020s while delivering tangible benefits to people," the report finds.