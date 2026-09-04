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2 found alive in Nepal hydropower tunnel 10 days after floods, rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje Updated: September 04, 2026 11:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Two men were miraculously rescued alive from a hydropower project tunnel in Nepal, 10 days after the devastating Bhotekohi flash floods.

Miraculous Nepal Rescue

IMAGE: A worker is rescued alive from the Trishuli 3A hydel project in Nepal. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Two men, Kabir Maharjan and Sanjay Sah, were rescued alive from a tunnel in Nepal.
  • The rescue occurred 10 days after the Bhotekohi flash floods disaster at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project.
  • The Nepal Army led the search and rescue operation, establishing communication with the trapped individuals.
  • The flash floods, caused by an ice-rock avalanche, have devastated northern and central Nepal.
  • The overall death toll from the Nepal flash floods has tragically risen to 1,282.

Two men have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project 10 days after the Bhotekohi flash floods disaster.

They have been identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, and Sanjay Sah, 30.

Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor on the project, while Shah was a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army.

The Nepal Army-led security command has been engaged in the search and rescue operation using specialised equipment.

 

Dramatic Rescue Operation Details

The rescue followed an earlier breakthrough in which rescuers heard voices from inside the tunnel and established communication with people believed to be trapped there, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

The Nepali Army and Armed Police Force intensified efforts to reach them after the voices were heard.

The death toll in Nepal due to the flash floods rose to 1,282 on Friday.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

So far, 359 bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, 218 in Nawalparasi East, 208 in Nawalparasi West, 185 in Nuwakot, 72 in Gorkha, 60 in Dhading, 140 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahu, according to Nepal Police.

With two people dying while undergoing treatment in two hospitals in Kathmandu, the death toll has reached 1,282.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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nepal flash floodshydropower project rescuebhotekohi disastertrishuli 3anepal army rescue

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