Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas

Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas

October 18, 2024 20:49 IST
Hamas has confirmed on Friday that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, reports Associated Press.

IMAGE: Israelis celebrate after confirming Yahya Sinwar's death in Sderot, Israel, October 17, 2024. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The militant group reiterated that hostages taken from Israel a year ago would not be released until a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza were in place.

 

Khalil al-Hayya, Sinwar's deputy and leader of Hamas' delegation during ceasefire negotiations, emphasised that the prisoners' return would not happen before the end of the aggression, AP reported.

In a statement, Hamas hailed Sinwar as a heroic martyr. The group referenced a video shared by the Israeli military showing a man, believed to be Sinwar, wounded and covered in dust, flinging a stick at an Israeli drone.

Sinwar's death, in what appeared to be a frontline encounter, is seen as a significant event that could shift the dynamics of the ongoing Gaza war. Israel had long identified Sinwar’s assassination as a priority.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has intensified its offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, where clashes continue, and the group regularly launches rocket attacks into Israel. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are supported by Iran, which praised Sinwar as a martyr. Israel, on the other hand, remains committed to dismantling Hamas's political influence in Gaza, AP reported.

The Israeli government is under pressure from families of hostages held in Gaza, who see Sinwar's death as a potential turning point in negotiations. There are about 100 remaining hostages, with around 30 believed dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the war is not yet over and planned a meeting to discuss the hostage situation.

As the conflict spreads, Hezbollah claims to have used new precision-guided missiles and drones to attack Israeli targets, while Israeli forces continue to battle militants in Lebanon and Gaza.

Tensions remain high as Israeli forces also killed two militants crossing into Israel from Jordan.

The war, which began with a Hamas attack in October 2023, has resulted in over 42,000 Palestinian deaths, with Gaza’s infrastructure severely damaged and its population displaced, according to AP.

