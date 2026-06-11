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'Won't leave Mamata': Shatrughan Sinha as TMC leaders abandon her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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Last updated on: June 11, 2026 16:27 IST

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Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has publicly declared his steadfast loyalty to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, vowing not to abandon her amidst challenging political times and internal party divisions in West Bengal.

Shatrughan Sinha backs Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: Shatrughan Sinha states he will not abandon Mamata Banerjee, citing her past support during his difficult times. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shatrughan Sinha pledges unwavering loyalty to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
  • The Asansol MP acknowledges internal splits within TMC but reaffirms his principled stand.
  • Sinha highlights Mamata Banerjee's resilience and significant 41% vote share in West Bengal.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday asserted that he would not abandon Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, saying she had stood by him when he was going through a challenging phase.

Sinha's Unwavering Support For Mamata Banerjee

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the TMC MP from Asansol said some people may have left Banerjee due to compulsions, fears or allurements, but his principled stand is that he would neither desert the party nor its leader. 

"I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna," Sinha said.

The Lok Sabha MP underlined that Banerjee is a street fighter and she still commands a 41 per cent vote share in West Bengal, referring to the recently held assembly election in the state that the TMC lost.

"I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won't change my path," he said.

Following the assembly election debacle, there has been a split in the TMC's legislature party as well as its MPs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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