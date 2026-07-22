'Won't leave Jantar Mantar until...': CJP protest continues

The Cockroach Janta Party has significantly escalated its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party supporters hold placards at Jantar Mantar, a day after thousands of protesters marched toward parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on July 21, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party has continued its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, with increased supporter turnout and supplies, as the agitation over alleged examination irregularities enters its second month.

The CJP is demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, questioning the Prime Minister's perceived support for him over India's youth.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated the protest would continue indefinitely until Pradhan resigns, highlighting July 20 as a significant moment for youth activism.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke clarified that the movement has only called for assembly at Jantar Mantar, cautioning against 'goons' potentially creating disturbances elsewhere in Delhi.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike from Medanta Hospital, vowing to persist until accountability is established in the education system or parliamentary action is assured.

Protesters of the Cockroach Janta Party continued their sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, with more supporters gathering at the protest site overnight and volunteers receiving food and other supplies sent by sympathisers, as the agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations entered its second month.

Demands for Ministerial Resignation

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, the CJP claimed that "thousands and thousands of protesters are at Jantar Mantar this morning" and reiterated its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

"Why does the Pradhan Mantri (prime minister) love the Mantri Pradhan (Minister Pradhan) more than India's youth?" the post read.

Several people sent food to the protest site on Tuesday night as more supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar, where protesters continued their sit-in despite heavy security deployment in the area following Monday's police crackdown on the CJP's "Sansad Chalo" march.

Commitment to Continued Agitation

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the agitation would continue until Pradhan resigns.

"We will not leave this spot until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. July 20 was a milestone moment in India's political history, especially in post-Independence India. The youth won't stay quiet anymore," he said.

Late Tuesday night, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke issued a clarification that the movement had not called for any gathering anywhere other than Jantar Mantar.

"Cockroach Janta Party has not given a call to assemble anywhere but at Jantar Mantar, where our peaceful protest is on," Dipke said in a statement, alleging that the group had received reports that "some goons" may have been sent to other parts of Delhi to create disturbances. "They are not with CJP," he said.

Activist's Hunger Strike Continues

The agitation began on June 20, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Pradhan.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then, has continued his fast from Medanta Hospital after being shifted there from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Wangchuk has said he will continue the fast until accountability is fixed in the education system or political leaders assure him that the issue will be taken up in Parliament.