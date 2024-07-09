News
Won't go unavenged: Govt's strong message after Kathua terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 09, 2024 13:19 IST
The killing of five Army personnel in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind it, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A jawan being taken to Billawar Health Center as he was injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy in Billawar, in Kathua on July 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers and asserted that the armed forces are determined to usher in peace in the region.

Five Army personnel were killed and as many injured on Monday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in Badnota area in Kathua.

 

A massive search operation has already been launched to hunt down terrorists responsible for the attack.

"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K)," the defence minister said on X.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region," he said.

"I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," Singh added.

Defence Secretary Aramane too expressed his "profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts" in the attack and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered and their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," he said.

Aramane's remarks were shared on 'X' by a spokesperson of the defence ministry.

