'Won't comment on India's domestic politics': Rubio on SIR protests

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently in India, firmly stated that the recent protests against the Election Commission are an "internal political matter," refusing to intervene and dismissing UN experts' criticisms.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US ambassador to India Sergio Gor during their visit to the US Consulate General, in Mumbai, October 21, 2026. Photograph: @SecRubio X/ANI Photo

Key Points US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment on recent protests against India's Election Commission on Wednesday, calling it an "internal political matter."

Rubio dismissed criticism from UN experts regarding the protests, stating that UN "experts are the oxymoron."

He emphasised that the US also experiences daily protests, viewing them as a sign of political discourse and differing opinions, distinct from violent riots.

Rubio reiterated that the US would not interfere in India's domestic political matters, leaving decisions to the Indian people.

On Tuesday, UN human rights experts in Geneva had raised concerns about a "heavy-handed police response" to youth-led demonstrations in India.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday refused to comment on the recent protests against the Election Commission, terming it an "internal political matter."

Rubio Dismisses UN Criticism

Rubio, currently in India on an official visit, was also dismissive of the reference to UN experts' criticism of the protests.

According to a release issued by the Department of State on Wednesday, Rubio also said that the UN "experts are the oxymoron."

"It's a domestic political matter. I'm not going to get involved in their politics. This is a democracy. They have elections here, so I'm not going to opine on their domestic political matters," he said in response to a question on protests from the opposition and students in India.

Democracy And Dissent

Rubio said that even the US witnesses protests every day and that they are reflective of the political discourse and differences of opinion.

"We have protests every day in the United States. People view protests – obviously I'm not talking about the riots, like what you're seeing in Europe, where they're vandalising and breaking into things and burning down buildings. I'm not talking about that," he said.

"But in many ways, the fact that people are out there expressing themselves – I'm not talking about India; in any country in the world – is the sign that this is a country where there's political discourse and so forth and differences of opinion," he said.

"We're not going to comment on internal political matters. That's for the Indian people to decide and navigate," Rubio said.

On Tuesday, more than 20 UN human rights experts in Geneva expressed alarm over what they described as a "repeatedly heavy-handed police response" to peaceful youth-led demonstrations in the national capital.

They called on the authorities to ensure justice for reported human rights violations during the protests.