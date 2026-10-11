'Won't budge till CEC exit': CJP calls fresh Jantar Mantar stir on Sunday

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is intensifying its nationwide protests, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, even as police crackdowns and detentions escalate.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march amid the CJP protest at Mandi House, in New Delhi, October 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed on Saturday to continue protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Despite detentions and police action on Saturday, the CJP announced another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday.

CJP leaders, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained on Saturday, with the party questioning their whereabouts and access to lawyers.

The CJP condemned the heavy security deployment and restrictions, alleging an "undeclared Emergency" and suppression of peaceful assembly.

Opposition parties and civil society groups, including the Nationalist Congress Party and Students' Federation of India, expressed solidarity with the CJP's campaign for electoral transparency.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday vowed to continue protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, announcing another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, even as police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

CJP Vows Continued Agitation

"The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. This fear of Modi, Shah shows we have won half the fight," said Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's national organisation in-charge, who is leading the protest as key members of the outfit remain under detention.

Addressing a press conference after Saturday's police action, Shinde said the outfit would not retreat despite the detentions.

"As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar, who is the biggest traitor and anti-national, resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am tomorrow," he said.

Urging people to join the demonstration in large numbers, Shinde called on them to continue protesting even if stopped by the police.

"Come to Jantar Mantar in large numbers, and protest wherever Delhi Police stops you," he said.

The outfit said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across the country until accountability was fixed over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes.

CJP representatives condemned the detention of party leaders and other protesters during Saturday's demonstrations, alleging that the authorities had imposed an "undeclared Emergency" in the national capital to prevent people from assembling peacefully.

Shinde criticised the heavy security deployment and restrictions, alleging that Delhi had been turned into a "cantonment or fortress".

He claimed that more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political figures, had faced detentions and police action. Shinde also alleged that restrictions on transport services and the deployment of signal jammers were aimed at suppressing peaceful protests.

Concerns Over Leader Detentions

The CJP also questioned the whereabouts of its founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, saying no information had been provided about them even 12 hours after their detention.

In a post on X, the outfit demanded their "immediate release, disclosure of their whereabouts and access to lawyers".

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police inside an aircraft after it landed from Mumbai at New Delhi on Saturday morning. The CJP said it had received no information about their whereabouts even 12 hours later and that their families had not been informed.

"It's been 12 hours. No information. No accountability," the CJP said, adding, "You cannot make people disappear and call it democracy."

In a letter addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Shinde said the three CJP leaders were detained inside the aircraft after landing from Mumbai on Saturday morning, their families had not been informed and lawyers were being denied information.

"Nobody knows where they have been taken, whether they are being held together or separately, or which agency has detained them," Shinde said in the letter, describing the situation as "completely unacceptable" and raising concerns over the legality of their detention and alleged violations of their fundamental rights.

"No authority is above the law, and no one can be made to disappear from public view without accountability," he said.

Solidarity Amidst Security Crackdown

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Anish Gawande said attempts were being made to create a divide between civil society groups and opposition parties participating in protests against the chief election commissioner.

"The protests that have taken place against CEC Kumar have always featured unity between civil society actors and the opposition," Gawande said.

Citing the detention of former chief ministers, MPs and political workers, he said opposition parties had participated in demonstrations organised by different political groups in Maharashtra and Delhi.

A false divide was being created between opposition parties and civil society actors seeking accountability, Gawande said, adding that the two would continue to work together.

Srijan Bhattacharya of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) said, "We are working with broadest possible unity against dictatorship."

The CJP representatives also criticised restrictions on access to Jantar Mantar, the closure of metro stations, suspension of train services and preventive detentions at transit hubs, alleging that the measures were intended to obstruct peaceful assembly.

The organisers said the campaign for electoral transparency would continue across multiple states until constitutional rights were safeguarded.

"Civil disobedience and street protests will continue relentlessly until jails are filled and the government is held accountable. Democracy is not for sale," the statement said.

Ahead of CJP's fresh call for protest, the Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible traffic disruptions in New Delhi and central Delhi on Sunday, October 11, in view of the law-and-order situation. Diversions may come into effect from 6 am, depending on ground conditions.

Commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport were advised to allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential journeys.

The CJP's renewed call for protests came amid a major security crackdown in Delhi on Saturday, with police detaining protesters, activists, political leaders and others at multiple locations, including along routes leading to Jantar Mantar.

The demonstration was called to demand Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police had denied permission for the gathering, and many protesters were detained before they could reach the proposed venue.