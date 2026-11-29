As the special Parliament sitting approaches, NCPI MPs are set to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in New Delhi to discuss crucial support for the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to ensure one-third representation for women in legislative bodies.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference after a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, in Kolkata, November 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NCPI MP June Malia confirmed a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's residence in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The meeting precedes a four-day special sitting of Parliament, where the Women's Reservation Bill is a key agenda item.

NCPI MPs June Malia and Mala Roy expressed strong support for the Women's Reservation Bill, highlighting its importance for inclusive democracy.

The Centre plans to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, on Monday, proposing one-third reservation for women and increasing Lok Sabha and state assembly seats.

The Bill aims to implement women's reservation, including for SC/ST women, through a delimitation exercise, with revised allocations frozen until 2051.

NCPI MP June Malia on Sunday said lawmakers of the party have been invited to Union minister Bhupender Yadav's residence in New Delhi this evening, where "West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari would also be present".

Leaving for the national capital a day before the commencement of the four-day special sitting of Parliament, she and party compatriot Mala Roy expressed support for the Women's Reservation Bill.

The Medinipur MP, one of the 20 Trinamool Congress MPs who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) following the Mamata Banerjee-led party's defeat in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, said they have been invited to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav's residence in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

"Our Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) will be there," she told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport while leaving for the national capital.

Malia said NCPI MPs also have a lunch invitation with the chief minister in New Delhi on Monday.

Political Alignments And Support For Women's Bill

Stating that he will be in New Delhi when the special sitting of the Parliament begins, Adhikari said on Saturday that he will do his best to ensure as many votes as possible from West Bengal MPs in support of the Bill.

The chief minister said that Satabdi Roy, the TMC MP who sided with the NCPI, assured him she would vote in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Mala Roy said, "If the Bill is brought in the interest of women, then it should be supported."

Malia said 33 percent reservation of seats for women would also mean greater participation of women in representing the people in Parliament and state assemblies.

"It is an important step towards inclusive and representative democracy," she said.

Key Provisions Of The Women's Reservation Bill

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 percent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories.

It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

Impact On Representation And Democracy

The objective of the present Bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, in the House of the People and the Legislative Assemblies of the States and the Union territories, through a delimitation exercise, the Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons says.

Malia said a higher number of seats following delimitation would mean better representation of the populace in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.