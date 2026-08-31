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Women on public platforms will cause 'great destruction': Islamic scholar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 31, 2026 11:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has sparked controversy by advocating for women's confinement to their homes, citing religious teachings and the concept of purdah to prevent societal "destruction."

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar

IMAGE: Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar. Photograph: Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad on Facebook

Key Points

  • Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar advocates for women's confinement to homes.
  • His statement follows a controversial circular from Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama regarding women's presence on public platforms.
  • Kanthapuram argues that Islam mandates purdah to prevent "great destruction" caused by women's public appearances.
  • He asserts that these views have been consistently taught by religious scholars for a century, preserving women's honour.
  • Despite criticism, Kanthapuram insists on continuing to speak on this issue, fulfilling his religious obligation.

Following a controversial circular saying "women should not be present on public platforms", Islamic scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on Sunday said women should remain confined to their homes.

The Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the state's premier council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars, last week said religious celebrations and programmes should remain within prescribed boundaries.

 

In a recent circular, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar directed that women should not share stages with men or appear in public spaces alongside them. The circular drew criticism, with several women political leaders speaking out against it.

Scholar's Justification For Confinement

Speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi on Sunday, Kanthapuram said bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" and claimed that Islam prescribed purdah for women to prevent this.

"It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women. The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances," he said.

Historical Precedent And Continued Advocacy

Kanthapuram said such views had been taught by knowledgeable religious scholars, particularly leaders of Samastha, for the past 100 years.

"Therefore, you must understand that it is because all knowledgeable people, especially the leaders of Samastha, taught this here for 100 years that the women in this country have maintained their honour and dignity," he said.

He said religious scholars who had studied the religion had an obligation to speak on the issue and would continue to do so despite objections.

"When this is said, if leaders of any other organisation or Samastha leaders object to or question it, we have studied the religion and therefore have an obligation to say it. We will say it and continue to say it. No one can make us stop," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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