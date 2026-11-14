Duo Held For Stealing Gold From Devotees At Temples

Thane police have successfully apprehended two women, recovering 140 grams of gold, for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts targeting elderly devotees at crowded religious gatherings and temples in Bhiwandi.

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Key Points Two women, Reshma Santosh Kasbe and Sakhu Kisan Kamble, were arrested in Thane for stealing valuables.

The arrests followed a complaint from a 67-year-old woman whose gold ornaments were stolen on November 10 at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Bhiwandi.

Police recovered 140 grams of stolen gold from the accused.

The duo reportedly specialised in targeting elderly and senior women at crowded temple environments and religious events.

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from devotees at crowded religious gatherings, leading to the recovery of 140 grams of gold worth several lakh rupees, a police official said on Saturday.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests

The probe into the thefts began after a 67-year-old woman lodged a complaint that gold ornaments were stolen from her bag on November 10 while she was at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Thakracha Pada in Bhiwandi, the Kongaon police station official said.

Reshma Santosh Kasbe (34) and Sakhu Kisan Kamble (65) were arrested after footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras was checked, senior inspector Mangesh Borse said.

"We recovered 14 tolas (140 grams) of stolen gold from them. The duo specialized in targeting elderly and senior women. They routinely exploited crowded temple environments and religious events to pick pockets and snatch valuables from bags," he added.