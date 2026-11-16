Woman's Suicide Over Loan Default Sparks Protest In Kerala

A tragic incident in Kozhikode, Kerala, saw relatives and neighbours protest with the body of a 45-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide following bank attachment proceedings over a defaulted home loan, highlighting the severe impact of financial distress.

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Key Points A 45-year-old woman in Kozhikode allegedly died by suicide on Friday after bank officials arrived for home loan attachment proceedings.

Relatives and neighbours protested on Monday with her body outside the private financial institution in Naduvannur, demanding a halt to the proceedings.

The deceased, Kavitha, and her family had availed a Rs 17 lakh home loan around eight years ago but defaulted on repayments.

Her family claims the bank refused their request for more time to repay the loan, causing distress.

CPI(M) leaders and social activists joined the peaceful protest, and political leaders have also intervened with the bank.

Relatives and neighbours of a 45-year-old woman, who allegedly died by suicide following bank attachment proceedings over a defaulted home loan, staged a protest with her body outside the private financial institution at Naduvannur here on Monday, police said.

Protest Over Loan Default Tragedy

The protesters brought the body to the bank premises after it was handed over to the relatives following postmortem examination and ahead of the cremation.

They raised slogans demanding that the bank stop the attachment proceedings.

The deceased, Kavitha, wife of Babu, of Koothali here, was found hanging at her house on Friday when bank officials arrived in connection with the attachment proceedings, police said.

Kavitha and her family had availed a home loan of Rs 17 lakh from the bank around eight years ago.

Babu, who had been working abroad, later returned, but the family could not repay the loan, resulting in default, police said.

Her relatives alleged that the family had approached the bank seeking more time to repay the loan, but their request was turned down. They claimed that the bank's move to proceed with attachment despite their request had caused Kavitha distress.

CPI(M) local leaders and social activists also joined the protest.

Though a large crowd gathered outside the bank, the protest remained peaceful, police said.

Political leaders have also approached the bank management seeking more time for the family to repay the outstanding loan, police added.