Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Locked Delhi Home

Police are investigating the discovery of a 45-year-old woman's decomposed body in her locked Kalkaji residence on Sunday, with initial findings indicating no forced entry or foul play.

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Key Points A 45-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in her locked house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Sunday.

Police were alerted by a foul smell emanating from the house, which had been locked for the last 8-10 days.

Initial investigation shows no signs of forced entry or foul play.

The body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are attempting to contact the woman's sister, who resides in Kolkata.

The decomposed body of a 45-year-old woman was found inside her locked house in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Sunday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Delhi Woman's Death

They said the body was discovered after police were informed about a foul smell emanating from the house, which had been locked for the last 8-10 days.

Police personnel, accompanied by fire service staff and a crime team, reached the spot and broke open the door. The entire procedure was videographed, police said.

The decomposed body of the woman, Sona, who lived alone in Govindpuri Extension, was found lying on the floor, they said.

Prima facie, there were no signs of forced entry or foul play. The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to contact the woman's sister, who lives in Kolkata, police said.