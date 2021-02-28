News
Woman's death: Maha minister resigns, BJP wants him booked

Woman's death: Maha minister resigns, BJP wants him booked

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2021 18:50 IST
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod, facing flak from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party after being linked to a woman's death, on Sunday resigned from the state cabinet.

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod. Photograph: Kind courtesy @SanjayDRathods/Twitter

Rathod made the announcement after submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the president of his Shiv Sena party.

"There has been a lot of dirty politics over the issue of the woman's death," Rathod told reporters, adding he has quit the ministry so that the truth can come out.

Rathod, who held the forest portfolio, was facing allegations of complicity in the death of Puja Chavan, 23, a resident of Beed district, who was found dead in Pune on February 8, apparently after falling off from the building in which she lived.

Talking to reporters after meeting the chief minister at his official residence Varsha, Rathod said he had resigned to facilitate a free and fair probe.

"Attempts were made to tarnish my image and destroy my reputation I had built after 30 years of social work. I was saying that let the probe happen before taking any decision. But the opposition threatened to disrupt the budget session," Rathod said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the resignation of the minister wasn't enough and demanded that a first information report (FIR) should be filed against him.

The BJP has accused Rathod of having links with the woman after his purported photographs, audio and video clips with her went viral on social media.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
