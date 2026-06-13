Delhi Police Probe Husband In Kailash Nagar Murder

Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found with her throat slit in Kailash Nagar, with her husband under scrutiny due to a history of marital disputes and his presence at the scene.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman, identified as Rukshar, was discovered dead with her throat slit in her Kailash Nagar jhuggi.

Delhi Police are actively investigating the potential involvement of her husband in the murder.

Preliminary inquiries indicate a history of frequent marital disputes between Rukshar and her husband over the past two years.

The husband was reportedly present at the residence on the day the incident occurred, and his movements are under scrutiny.

A woman was found dead with her throat slit inside her jhuggi in east Delhi's Kailash Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

Police are probing her husband's possible role in the crime.

Investigation Underway In Delhi Murder Case

According to police, information about the incident was received at around 4.30 pm when Head Constable Pramod, who was on patrol duty in the Kailash Nagar beat area, was informed that a woman was lying inside a jhuggi with her throat slit.

He rushed to the spot and senior officers subsequently reached there. A crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene and collected evidence, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rukshar, a resident of Kailash Nagar under the Gandhi Nagar police station area, they said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Rukshar and her husband had frequent marital disputes for the past two years. It was found that her husband had visited her on the day of the incident. His movements and role are being examined, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.