Woman's Body Found In Sugarcane Field With Crying Toddler

In a shocking discovery in Bijnor, police found the body of a woman with burn marks and suspected strangulation in a sugarcane field, with a two-year-old girl crying beside her, prompting an urgent investigation into the tragic incident.

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Key Points A woman's body, aged 25-26, was discovered in a Bijnor sugarcane field.

The body showed burn marks and a dupatta tied around the neck, suggesting strangulation.

A two-year-old girl was found crying next to the deceased and has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Police are actively working to establish the identity of both the woman and the child.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The body of a woman with burn marks and suspected to have been strangled was found in a sugarcane field here on Wednesday morning, with a two-year-old girl found crying beside it, police said.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Discovery

Circle Officer Chandpur Desh Deepak Singh said villagers who had gone to the fields found the body of the woman, aged around 25-26 years, in a sugarcane field on the road from Roshanpur village towards the Ramganga feeder canal under the jurisdiction of Noorpur police station.

A dupatta was tied around the woman's neck, leading police to suspect that she was strangled to death, the officer said. Burn marks were also found on her body.

The toddler was found crying near the woman's body and was sent to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased as well as the child.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being examined as part of the investigation, police said.