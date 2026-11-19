Dehradun police are investigating the suspicious discovery of a woman's body, found with deep wounds in a Premnagar garbage pile on Wednesday, suggesting a potential murder and concealment.

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Key Points A woman's body was discovered in a garbage pile in Dehradun's Premnagar area on Wednesday.

The victim, aged 25-30, had deep wounds on her face and neck, indicating foul play.

Police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere and her body was dumped to hide the crime.

Authorities are currently working to identify the deceased woman.

The body of a woman was found in a garbage pile in Dehradun's Premnagar area on Wednesday, police said.

After receiving information about the discovery of the body -- of a woman aged between 25 and 30 -- in a garbage heap in the Jamunwala area, senior police officials, including Dehradun SP (City) Shekhar Chandra Suyal, arrived at the scene to inspect it.

Suyal said the woman had deep wounds on her face and neck.

Prima facie, it appears that the woman was murdered elsewhere, and her body was subsequently dumped at the garbage pile in an attempt to conceal it, he said.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the woman.

The probe into the matter is underway, he added.