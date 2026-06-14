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Home  » News » Aanchal Mamidwar Alleges Harassment, Leaves Slain Lover's Home

Aanchal Mamidwar Alleges Harassment, Leaves Slain Lover's Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 00:10 IST

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Aanchal Mamidwar, who gained national attention for 'marrying' her murdered lover Saksham Tate's corpse, has now left his family's home in Nanded, Maharashtra, citing alleged harassment and seeking continued police protection.

Key Points

  • Aanchal Mamidwar, who 'married' her slain lover Saksham Tate's corpse, has left his family's home.
  • She alleges harassment by a family member of Saksham Tate as the reason for her departure.
  • Aanchal claims Saksham's parents did not trust her allegations regarding the harassment.
  • She left with police permission and was escorted to her grandmother's home, maintaining police protection.
  • Aanchal reaffirms her enduring love for Saksham Tate despite the challenging circumstances.

Aanchal Mamidwar, who had 'married' her lover's corpse after his brutal murder, on Saturday said she recently walked out of his house because of alleged harassment. Aanchal's boyfriend Saksham Tate was allegedly killed by her father and brothers here on November 27 last year as they were opposed to their inter-caste relationship. Following the killing, she "married" Saksham's body and moved in with his family.

Aanchal Alleges Harassment, Seeks Police Protection

Talking to the media on Saturday, Aanchal alleged that a family member of Saksham misbehaved with her, prompting her to walk out of his house. "I informed Saksham's parents, but they did not trust me," she said. The Tate family's reaction was not available immediately. She further claimed that she left the residence with police permission and was escorted to her grandmother's home by police personnel. She had been provided police protection following Saksham's murder. Her love for Saksham remains intact, she said.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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