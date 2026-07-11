Woman, who killed mother for property, accused of father's murder

New allegations have surfaced in the shocking Jaipur murder case, where a daughter is accused of orchestrating her mother's killing for property and a government job.

IMAGE: Ayushi Sharma, 23, is accused of plotting her mother Neeraj Sharma's murder for property and a government job. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has filed a complaint seeking a probe into her father's death, alleging Ayushi and her paternal cousin Balram Sharma had a role.

The uncle claims Ayushi's father was forcibly discharged from hospital and kept hidden before his suspicious death, with proper treatment allegedly withheld.

Police have arrested seven people, including Ayushi and her paternal uncle Mohan Swaroop, but main accused Balram Sharma remains absconding.

The case involves a significant property dispute, estimated at Rs 14-15 crore, and a compassionate job appointment sought by the daughter.

Fresh allegations have surfaced in the sensational case involving a 23-year-old woman, who is accused of plotting her mother's murder allegedly for property and a government job, with her maternal uncle now demanding a probe into her father's death, claiming she may have had a role in it too.

Police said that they have received a complaint in this regard and it will be examined by the competent authority.

Police have arrested seven people, including the woman, Ayushi Sharma, and her paternal uncle Mohan Swaroop (56), in the case.

Mohan's son Balaram Sharma is absconding. Ayushi's mother, Neeraj Sharma (45), a resident of Ravindra Nagar in Pratap Nagar in Jaipur, died on July 3 after being hit by a speeding Scorpio vehicle.

Uncle Alleges Deeper Conspiracy and Property Greed

Ayushi's maternal uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has approached the police seeking a deeper probe, alleging that key accused Balram Sharma is still absconding and that crucial evidence, including money allegedly paid for the contract killing, has not yet been recovered.

He further raised suspicion of a conspiracy driven by alleged greed for property worth Rs 14-15 crore in the case.

Rakesh Sharma also cast doubts on the circumstances surrounding his brother-in-law's death, alleging that he had been kept at an undisclosed location by Ayushi and Balram for nearly three months after being discharged from hospital.

"From December till April last year, he was kept hidden. When I finally contacted doctors, they said his condition was critical -- lungs filled with fluid, severe liver damage and heart blockage. If police investigate properly, it will come out that Ayushi and Balram had a role in his death as well," he alleged.

Advocate Echoes Concerns on Property and Job Motive

Advocate Chandra Prakash Sharma echoed similar concerns, alleging that Ayushi had murdered her mother to gain control over property and secure a compassionate appointment.

"The property involved is worth around Rs 14 crore, including agricultural land and plots. She wanted to take over both the property and the job. She did not want her mother to continue working," the advocate said.

He further alleged that Ayushi's father, who was earlier undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, had significantly recovered in the hospital but was forcibly discharged and kept at an unknown rented location.

"When he was later admitted again, doctors said his body was severely deteriorated. Within two days, he died under highly suspicious circumstances. Proper treatment and prescribed medicines were not given," he alleged, holding Ayushi responsible.

Police Assure Thorough Investigation

Responding to the allegations, DCP Ranjeeta Sharma said the police have taken note of the complaint and assured a thorough probe.

"The complainant has submitted a representation. All the points raised will be investigated in detail. The search for the main accused is ongoing and he will be arrested soon," she said.

On the demand for a probe into the father's death, she said, "The family has sought an inquiry into that as well. The matter will be examined by the competent authority."

Police officials indicated that the case involves an ongoing property dispute and tensions within the family, along with issues related to compassionate appointment, which may have led to the alleged conspiracy. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Police said Neeraj had secured a clerical job (LDC) in court on compassionate grounds following the death of her husband Vijay Kumar Sharma about a year ago. The accused daughter allegedly wanted the job for herself.

Rakesh Sharma said, "I have requested DCP Ranjeeta Sharma that the main accused Balram Sharma is still absconding and the money paid for the contract killing has not been recovered so far. Other accused, including those who occupied the house, have also not been arrested yet."