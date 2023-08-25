News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Woman tourist raped in Goa resort, Gujarat man held

Woman tourist raped in Goa resort, Gujarat man held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 25, 2023 11:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Goa police have arrested a man hailing from Gujarat for allegedly raping a woman tourist at a resort in Assonora village of North Goa, an official said on Friday.

Image used only for representation.

The incident took place on August 23, and based on the victim's complaint, the police arrested the 47-year-old accused, identified as Laxman Shiyar, who was also on a visit to Goa as a tourist, he said.

 

"The victim and the accused had earlier met each other on a flight and befriended each other. During their conversation, the man had taken down the woman's phone number and later remained in touch with her over the phone," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"Earlier this week, the victim and the man visited Goa separately. On August 23, he called the woman on her phone and persuaded her to visit the resort he was staying at Assonora under the pretext of showing the amenities there," he said, quoting the complaint.

When the woman visited the resort alone, the accused took her into his room and raped her there.

He also threatened her against disclosing about the incident to anybody, Dalvi said.

Based on the woman's complaint, police teams were formed and the accused was arrested at Thivim village near Mapusa town in North Goa, he said.

The police did not specify the victim's age.

Assonora village is located around 40 km from Panaji.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee
Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee
Father faints at cremation of Rajasthan rape victim
Father faints at cremation of Rajasthan rape victim
Houses of accused of raping 12-year-old girl razed
Houses of accused of raping 12-year-old girl razed
Siemens, ABB: Experts bullish on earnings expectations
Siemens, ABB: Experts bullish on earnings expectations
Ever Seen Hemaji Laugh Like This?
Ever Seen Hemaji Laugh Like This?
US: Buzz over Vivek Ramaswamy grows as does funding
US: Buzz over Vivek Ramaswamy grows as does funding
No split in NCP, Ajit Pawar our leader: Sharad Pawar
No split in NCP, Ajit Pawar our leader: Sharad Pawar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held

10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held

14-year-old raped, thrown into furnace in Rajasthan

14-year-old raped, thrown into furnace in Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances