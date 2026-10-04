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Four Arrested In Hardoi For Smuggling 14 Kg Ganja In Luxury Car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 04, 2026 21:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Hardoi police have made a significant drug bust, arresting four individuals, including a woman, and seizing 14 kg of ganja from a luxury car, disrupting a potential drug trafficking operation in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Four individuals, including one woman, were arrested in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • They were caught allegedly smuggling approximately 14 kg of ganja.
  • The contraband was found hidden in a luxury car during a police checking operation.
  • The accused have been identified as Shalini, Pankaj, Nitin (from Sitapur), and Shiva (from Hardoi).
  • Police are currently interrogating the suspects to uncover the drug network's source and destination.

Four people, including a woman, were arrested in Hardoi district for allegedly smuggling around 14 kg of contraband in a luxury car, police said on Sunday.

Contraband Seizure And Investigation

The arrests were made by the Sursa police during a checking operation in the area following information about suspicious activities involving the vehicle, they said.

 

The police team stopped the car and searched it, recovering around 14 kg of ganja from inside, following which all four occupants were taken into custody, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the accused were identified as Shalini, Pankaj and Nitin, all residents of Sitapur, and Shiva, a resident of Hardoi.

Police are questioning the accused to ascertain the source of the contraband and its intended destination, besides gathering information about others allegedly involved in the smuggling network, the SP said.

The seized ganja has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant provisions of law, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hardoi drug bustganja smugglingluxury car contrabanduttar pradesh policedrug trafficking arrests

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