Police Probe Dowry Angle In Meerut Woman's Strangling

Police in Meerut have arrested a man in connection with the alleged strangulation death of his 22-year-old wife, Muskan, as a preliminary investigation points towards a suspected dowry-related motive.

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Key Points A 22-year-old woman, Muskan, was allegedly strangled to death in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Her husband, Adil, has been arrested by Brahmpuri police in connection with the incident.

Police are investigating the case as a suspected dowry death, based on a complaint from Muskan's mother.

The complaint alleges that Adil had been harassing Muskan for dowry since their marriage four years ago.

Muskan was reportedly strangled early Monday morning at her maternal aunt's house, where she had stayed overnight with Adil.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday, with police arresting her husband in connection with the suspected dowry death, officials said.

The incident occurred in Meerut's Brahmpuri area. The deceased was identified as Muskan, while her husband Adil was arrested, Brahmpuri police station in-charge Rajesh Kamboj told PTI.

Dowry Allegations Emerge

A preliminary investigation suggests that the case is related to dowry, Kamboj said, adding that the woman's family members reported the incident to police at around 3 pm, although they alleged that she was killed in the morning.

According to the complaint filed by Muskan's mother Shama, the deceased had married Adil, son of Aslam Chaudhary and a resident of Purwa Ilahi Baksh, around four years ago.

The complaint alleged that Adil was harassing Muskan over dowry since their marriage.

Investigation Underway

According to the complaint, Adil took Muskan to the house of his maternal aunt Salma at around 11 pm on Sunday and they stayed there overnight. He allegedly strangled Muskan to death around 5 am on Monday, the complaint alleged.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Kamboj said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken after examining all aspects of the incident.