How A Marital Dispute Led To A Staged Robbery In Ballia

Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a woman and her brother for orchestrating a fake robbery at her home, a dramatic plot uncovered during investigations into a marital dispute.

Key Points Amina Khatoon, a woman in Ballia, was arrested for allegedly staging a robbery at her own house.

Police investigation revealed she orchestrated the incident with her two brothers due to an ongoing marital dispute.

The alleged robbery involved a fake break-in, assault, and theft of cash and jewellery, reported on June 6.

Amina and one of her brothers, Shamim, have been arrested, and the allegedly stolen cash and jewellery recovered.

Authorities are currently searching for the third accused brother, Irshad, who is still at large.

A woman who had reported a robbery at her house was arrested after police claimed to have uncovered that she had orchestrated the incident with the help of her two brothers over a marital dispute, officials said on Monday.

Police Unravel Elaborate Robbery Plot

Khajuri police, assisted by SWAT and surveillance teams, solved the case of an alleged house break-in, assault and robbery reported two days ago, and arrested the woman and one of her brothers, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla said that on June 6, Amina Khatoon, a resident of Khadsara town under Khejuri police station limits, had registered a complaint alleging that unidentified masked persons had entered her house, assaulted family members and escaped after stealing cash and jewellery.

Based on a complaint filed by Amina's brother-in-law, Lucky, a case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to robbery and house trespass, he said.

Marital Dispute Led To Conspiracy

Police formed three teams to investigate the incident. During the probe, investigators examined mobile call detail records, CCTV footage and other evidence, which allegedly revealed that the incident had been planned by Amina herself with the help of her brothers.

The investigation led police to identify Amina and her two brothers, Shamim and Irshad, residents of Reoti town area in Ballia district, as suspects, Shukla said.

According to police, Amina had strained relations with her husband, Ali Ahmed, and was considering separation. The alleged robbery was planned as part of a conspiracy with her brothers, officials said.

During questioning, Amina allegedly confessed to having arranged the incident with her brothers due to ongoing family disputes, police said.

Police arrested Amina and Shamim on Monday and recovered the allegedly stolen cash and jewellery from their possession. Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused, Irshad, the ASP said.