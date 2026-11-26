A shocking incident in Vasai, Palghar, saw a woman allegedly stab her brother to death following a heated argument over his entry into her home, leading to her immediate arrest.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his sister in Vasai, Palghar district, on Thursday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Naupada-Anandnagar area.

The dispute arose when the sister, Sunita Sainath Bhoir, refused to let her brother, Ganpat Sitaram Mukane, into her house.

Following an alleged assault by Ganpat, Sunita stabbed him in the abdomen, resulting in his death.

The accused, Sunita Sainath Bhoir (34), has been arrested, and a murder case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his sister following a dispute over entry into her house in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

Incident Details Emerge

The accused woman, Sunita Sainath Bhoir (34), was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Naupada-Anandnagar area of Vasai West under the jurisdiction of the Manikpur police station.

An argument broke out after Sunita allegedly refused to let the victim, Ganpat Sitaram Mukane, into her house. During the altercation, Ganpat allegedly assaulted her, following which an enraged Sunita brought a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen resulting in his death, the police said.

The body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem procedure.

A case of murder was registered under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).