Delhi Mother Fatally Stabbed Intervening In Son's Scuffle

A tragic scuffle in Najafgarh led to the death of a mother who intervened to protect her son, prompting police to arrest one accused and register cases against multiple individuals involved in the violent altercation.

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Key Points A woman died on October 17 from stab wounds sustained while intervening in a scuffle to protect her son in Najafgarh.

The incident occurred in Old Roshanpura, southwest Delhi, on the night of October 15.

Accused Satish Lamba (30) was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother-son duo.

A separate case was registered against the son, Dhruv Rishi, and his two friends for allegedly stabbing Lamba first.

Police are currently investigating both cases related to the altercation.

A woman who intervened in a scuffle in Najafgarh to protect her son from a local youth has died from stab wounds sustained during the clash, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Old Roshanpura in southwest Delhi on the night of October 15. Police said the accused, Satish Lamba (30), was arrested for stabbing the mother-son duo. A separate case was registered against the son and his two friends for allegedly stabbing the accused.

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

According to police, Lamba and Dhruv Rishi (aged around 30, both residents of the same locality) were involved in a scuffle around 11.15 pm. Lamba was standing at a chowk when Dhruv arrived on a motorcycle with his friends Afjal and Dev Bakshi. An argument allegedly broke out after Dhruv started abusing Lamba, following which Dhruv stabbed him in the left thigh, police said.

As the fight escalated, one of Dhruv's friends informed his parents, Kamal Rishi and Seema Rishi. The couple reached the spot, around 50 metres from their home, by which time Lamba had allegedly taken the knife from Dhruv. The couple sustained knife injuries during the ensuing altercation, police said.

Seema succumbed to her injuries on October 17, they said.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Police said they received a PCR call regarding the stabbing at Najafgarh police station around 11.49 pm on that day. Based on Kamal Rishi's statement, police registered an FIR on October 16 under charges of murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Police arrested Lamba the same day, they said.

During the investigation, police found that Lamba had also sustained injuries in the altercation and was admitted to Rao Tula Ram Memorial (RTRM) Hospital in Jaffarpur. Doctors noted a deep lacerated wound measuring 3 cm by 2 cm on his left thigh. They later referred him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and then to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

Based on Lamba's statement and his medico-legal report, a separate case under charges of voluntarily causing hurt was registered against Dhruv and his two friends, police said.

Further investigation into both cases is underway, they added.