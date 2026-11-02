Unidentified Assailants Stab Woman To Death In Jharkhand's Seraikela

Police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district are investigating the brutal stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman by unidentified assailants on Sunday night, sparking concerns about local safety.

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Key Points A 32-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by unidentified persons in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday night.

The victim, Radhika Sawaiyan, was attacked around 10 pm on Sunday while returning home from a weekly market.

She was declared dead at a hospital after sustaining injuries from the knife attack.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Radhika Sawaiyan earned her livelihood as a labourer and by selling rice beer.

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Brutal Stabbing

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when the unidentified persons attacked her with a knife as she was on her way home in the Mirudih area, an officer said.

"Radhika Sawaiyan was attacked when she was returning home from a weekly market on Sunday night. She had sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, a police team took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead," he said.

The woman was earning her livelihood by working as a labourer at construction sites and by selling handia, a famous rice beer, at home.

RIT Thana Officer-in-Charge Ravikant Parashar said an investigation was being conducted to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the murder.