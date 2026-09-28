Delhi Man Stabs Wife To Death At Biryani Shop Over Affair

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a husband allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a butcher's knife at his biryani shop following a confrontation about his alleged affair, prompting a police manhunt.

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Key Points A 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in Delhi's Palam area.

The incident occurred at the husband's biryani shop during an argument over his alleged affair.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck from a butcher's knife.

Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the accused husband, Pradeep.

The couple, married for eight years with two sons, had frequent arguments regarding the affair.

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death with a butcher's knife by her husband in southwest Delhi's Palam area after she allegedly confronted him over his alleged affair, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Pradeep, allegedly attacked his wife with the knife during a heated argument at his biryani shop in JJ Colony in Sector 7, Dwarka, on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a woman near Kali Mata Mandir in JJ Colony was received at 4:49 pm on September 27 at Palam village police station.

The injured woman was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A case of murder has been registered on the statement of an eyewitness.

Police said Pradeep is the alleged accused and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Background To The Tragedy

According to preliminary investigation, Pradeep and his wife had been married for around eight years and had two sons, aged five and six. The couple, originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, lived in the Raj Nagar Park area.

Pradeep worked as a drummer and also ran a biryani shop in the JJ Colony area. Police said Pradeep allegedly had a relationship with another woman, which was opposed by his wife. The issue had led to frequent arguments between the couple.

The Fatal Confrontation

On Sunday, she reportedly came to the shop along with her mother-in-law after learning that Pradeep was there with the woman. She found the two together, following which an argument broke out.

During the altercation, Pradeep allegedly took a butcher's knife and attacked his wife, stabbing her multiple times in the chest and neck, according to the preliminary account.

She collapsed at the spot after sustaining serious injuries. Pradeep fled from the scene following the attack.

Police said teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts to apprehend Pradeep.

Further investigation is underway.