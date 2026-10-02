Shocking Daylight Murder: Woman Stabbed In MP's Chhatarpur

A shocking daylight murder in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, saw a 26-year-old woman fatally stabbed by two men on a motorcycle, prompting a police investigation into the viral video incident.

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Key Points A 26-year-old woman, Jyoti Chaurasia, was fatally stabbed by two men on a motorcycle in broad daylight in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The brutal attack, which occurred in a residential area, was captured on a viral video showing the accused repeatedly stabbing the victim.

Police discovered the victim's two young children, aged 4 and 6, locked inside her house after arriving at the scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the unclear motive, questioning eyewitnesses, and scanning CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits.

The incident follows another daylight murder in the area two months prior, prompting police to urge residents to install CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

A woman was stabbed to death by two men riding a motorcycle in a residential area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city in broad daylight on Friday, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Jyoti Chaurasia (26), who lived as a tenant in Amaltas Colony under the Civil Lines police station limits, but hailed from Maharajpur in the district.

Shocking Daylight Attack Caught On Video

A video of the incident went viral on social media, which shows the accused repeatedly stabbing the woman.

The video also shows people watching the crime unfold while passing by in their vehicles.

After being informed, a police team arrived at the woman's rented house and found its door locked from outside and her body was lying outside in a pool of blood.

When the police broke open the door lock and they found two children, aged 4 and 6, sleeping on the bed.

Police Probe And Public Safety Concerns

Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle said that the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

"But the accused will be identified and arrested soon, and the case will be solved," he expressed confidence.

Eyewitnesses are being questioned and CCTV cameras are being scanned to uncover important clues.

Forensic experts have been roped in and the case is being examined from all angles, Patle said.

Police sources said the woman was locked in a dispute with her husband for some time, and they had been living separately.

Two months ago, another woman was murdered in broad daylight in this area, the police said, and appealed to the residents of the area to install CCTV cameras at their homes and report any untoward incident.