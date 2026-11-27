A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru as a 22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her male friend at a lodge on Friday, leading to the arrest of the accused.

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Key Points A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her male friend at a Bengaluru lodge on Friday.

The victim, Ganga, from Adoor, Kerala, was in Bengaluru searching for a job.

The accused, Gokul Krishna (23), from Kollam, Kerala, was arrested by police.

The couple had been in a relationship for four years and checked into the lodge on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Friday, with the motive for the quarrel still being ascertained.

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her male friend at a lodge here following a quarrel between them on Friday, police said.

Investigation Underway In Bengaluru Murder Case

The deceased was identified as Ganga, a native of Adoor in Keralam. She had completed nursing and was searching for a job, they said.

Police said they have arrested the accused, identified as Gokul Krishna (23), a native of Kollam district in Keralam, who has completed B Sc nursing and was working as a consultant helping nursing aspirants secure college admission.

According to police, the incident occurred at the lodge around 11 am. The two had been in a relationship for the past four years. They checked into the lodge on Thursday morning after arriving from Keralam. She had come to look for a job, and Krishna accompanied her.

On Friday, the accused allegedly stabbed Ganga with a knife following a quarrel, causing her death, a senior police officer said.

Following the incident, the accused allegedly informed the lodge management, who immediately alerted the police, he said.

The victim sustained a stab injury in the stomach and was rushed to the hospital, where she died, the officer said.

The reason for the fight is being ascertained, he said.

A murder case has been registered at the Cottonpete police station, and the accused has been arrested, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.