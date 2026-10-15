Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Delhi Over Family Dispute

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in northwest Delhi's Nihal Vihar following a family dispute, prompting a police manhunt for the accused.

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Key Points A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in northwest Delhi's Nihal Vihar on Thursday.

The victim, Ruby, was declared dead on arrival at Mansa Ram Hospital after being taken there by family members around 12.10 am on Thursday.

The accused husband, Vikas, fled after the incident, and police teams are actively searching for him.

The couple, who had been living in a rented house for the past month with their 10-year-old son, had a family dispute on Wednesday night.

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations are ongoing.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband following a family dispute at their rented house in northwest Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Thursday.

Police Launch Manhunt

The accused, identified as Vikas, fled after the incident, and several police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, they said.

The deceased, Ruby, was taken to Mansa Ram Hospital in Nangloi by her family members around 12.10 am on Thursday, but she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ruby and Vikas had been living in a rented house in Laxmi Park, Nihal Vihar, for the past month along with their 10-year-old son, they said.

The couple were at home on Wednesday night when they had a family dispute which ended with Vikas allegedly stabbing Ruby to death before fleeing, police said.

A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, following which the body was handed over to the family, they added.