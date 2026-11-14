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Man Attacks Woman With Knife In Ambernath Over Unrequited Love

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 10:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident in Ambernath, a young woman was brutally stabbed by a man allegedly due to unrequited love, prompting a police manhunt under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A young woman was seriously injured after being attacked with a knife in Ambernath on Friday evening.
  • The accused, Hemant Gumane, allegedly attacked the victim, Vishakha Gaikwad, over unrequited love.
  • Gumane dragged the victim to an isolated spot and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and formed four teams to trace the accused.
  • The injured woman underwent emergency surgery and her condition is currently stated to be stable.

A young woman suffered serious injuries after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife over unrequited love in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Ambernath Knife Attack Details

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Housing Board area while the victim, Vishakha Gaikwad, was walking home from work, an official said, adding that the police have launched a search for the accused, Hemant Gumane.

 

According to police, Gumane, a former acquaintance of the victim, approached her from behind, dragged her to an isolated open space and stabbed her repeatedly in the abdomen and arm before fleeing the spot.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information, conducted a spot inspection and seized the knife used in the crime along with other evidence, the official said.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, and her condition is currently stated to be stable, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and four teams, including Crime Branch personnel, have been formed to trace him, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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